Georgians and Armenians may cross the border with ID cards

The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia signed a document to simplify visa-free travel between the two countries, allowing for citizens of the Republics of Armenia and Georgia to cross the border of the two countries with ID cards, as announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili.

Today, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, a session of the intergovernmental economic commission of the two countries was held in Yerevan.

Held a productive meeting w/ @NikolPashinyan today, in the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Econ Coop of 🇬🇪 & 🇦🇲



Discussed regional peace initiatives & other bilateral programs, along w/ prospects of expanding econ & trade relations.

“The Prime Minister of Georgia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia signed a document to further simplify the existing visa-free travel regime between the two countries. After the signing of this document, citizens of the Republics of Armenia and Georgia will be able to cross the border of the two countries with ID cards, which will further contribute to the rapprochement of the populations of the two countries and deepening of people-to-people relations,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said.

“Today’s agenda is very broad and includes various fields, transport, communications, technology, healthcare, agriculture and other fields. I am sure that the agreements will add new content to Armenian-Georgian relations,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

The latter also noted that in January-November 2022 trade turnover had increased by about 70%, exceeding a billion dollars.

