Georgia bypasses Italy and Spain to become main supplier of wine to Russia

Georgian wine in Russia

Georgia ranks first in the supply of wine to Russia, according to the Russian edition of Kommersant.

The article notes that Georgian wines continue to strengthen its position in the Russian market through direct import. In the first five months of 2023 the supply increased by 63% or 24.15 million liters, which allowed Georgia to become the leading wine exporter in Russia; previously this position was occupied by Spain and Italy.

Alexander Lipilin, executive director of the Russian wine-trading company Fort, says that imports from Georgia began to grow at the end of 2022, as there are no problems with payment and logistics.

According to him, the increase in the share of Georgian wine in the low and medium price segment is due to the fact that retail chains are engaged in their own imports, have switched to direct contracts with producers and can offer buyers the lowest price.

