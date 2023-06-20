fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Georgia bypasses Italy and Spain to become main supplier of wine to Russia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian wine in Russia

Georgia ranks first in the supply of wine to Russia, according to the Russian edition of Kommersant.

The article notes that Georgian wines continue to strengthen its position in the Russian market through direct import. In the first five months of 2023 the supply increased by 63% or 24.15 million liters, which allowed Georgia to become the leading wine exporter in Russia; previously this position was occupied by Spain and Italy.

Alexander Lipilin, executive director of the Russian wine-trading company Fort, says that imports from Georgia began to grow at the end of 2022, as there are no problems with payment and logistics.

According to him, the increase in the share of Georgian wine in the low and medium price segment is due to the fact that retail chains are engaged in their own imports, have switched to direct contracts with producers and can offer buyers the lowest price.

Georgian wine in Russia

Most read

1

Is Washington threatening a counter-terrorist operation in Karabakh? Comments from Yerevan and Baku

2

Main topics of the day in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 12-16 June, 2023

3

Sukhum airport will reopen after 30 years - allegedly owing to Russian oligarch

4

"Baku's provocations are aimed at the complete isolation of the NK Armenians." Assessment from Yerevan

5

"The shelling of the Lachin checkpoint creates difficulties for the Karabakh Armenians." Review from Baku

6

"The document on unblocking roads is almost completely agreed" - Overchuk

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews