Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence charges

Court acquits tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili

A court has found the leader of the Georgian tennis team Nikoloz Basilashvili not guilty on charges of physical, psychological, and economic abuse, in which his ex-wife, Nelli Dorokashvili, was the plaintiff. The decision was announced by Judge Khatuna Kharchilava.

Nikoloz Basilashvili case



One of the country’s most popular athletes, Basilashvili was charged with abuse of his ex-wife. The investigation claimed that the tennis player hit her in the presence of their young son.

The investigation was conducted under article 126 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, part two, paragraph “B” – domestic violence in the presence of a minor, which provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of one to three years.

Last year the athlete paid a bail of 100,000 lari [about $34,000] to be released from the pre-trial detention center, where he was held for three days.

A year ago in an interview with the press, Dorokashvili said that after marriage she had to give up her modeling career and devote herself entirely to her family. She explained that family support was important to her husband’s athletic career.

Now Dorokashvili says that her ex-husband systematically insulted her.

The same was told to journalists by her lawyer Ana Tavkhelidze. According to the latter, Dorokashvili was frequently subjected to violence by her ex-husband. According to Tavkhelidze, the violence took place in different forms and in different places.

Dorokashvili presented video evidence that Basilashvili allegedly beat her with a bag of tennis balls.

Basilashvili himself attended the court hearings remotely. On October 5, while at a court session in person, he stated that he did not consider himself guilty. On October 20, during the trial, the defense and the defendant himself delivered closing speeches.

