Kobakhidze mulls Trump and Georgian opposition

Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared at a government meeting that in 2025 the Georgian government must deliver a decisive blow to “radicals” and put an end to what he referred to as “liberal fascism.”

Kobakhidze also announced the establishment of a government commission to reform universities. The commission, tasked with working on higher education reforms over the next four years, will be led by Education Minister Alexander Tsuladze and the Prime Minister’s education and science advisor, Levan Izoria.

In his remarks, Kobakhidze also touched on the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, wishing him “success” in defeating the “deep state.”

Key takeaways from Kobakhidze’s address:

On fight against ‘liberal fascism’

“From a domestic political perspective, 2025 will be a crucial year — we must deliver a decisive blow to radicals in Georgia. Liberal fascism in this country must come to an end. This is absolutely necessary for Georgia to continue developing and achieving its national goals.”

On Trump’s Inauguration

“Today, the United States is inaugurating its new president, marking a turning point for the United States of America.

The past four years have been challenging for both Georgia and the world: the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as a severe economic crisis in Europe.

During this time, pseudo-liberal propaganda gained more traction. Liberal fascism is not just a problem for our country but a global issue. Specifically in Georgia, there have been four attempts at revolution in the past four years.”

“We sincerely hope that the next four years will be fundamentally different and much more peaceful.

President Trump has announced an ambitious plan to defeat the ‘deep state,’ and we wish him success in this endeavor. Success in this battle will be crucial for normalizing relations between Georgia and the United States.”

He will also contribute to ensuring peace worldwide, particularly in our region, as well as promoting proper and healthy values.

We would like to once again express our readiness to fundamentally reset relations and renew our strategic partnership with the United States from a clean slate. We are hopeful for significant progress in this area, and in this regard, 2025 will undoubtedly be a very important year.”

On university reform

“We are establishing a government commission to oversee the reform of universities. Over the next four years, we must fundamentally transform the higher education system in our country.

As you know, the quality of higher education in Georgia today is unsatisfactory. We need to mobilize all resources in every direction to ensure the system undergoes substantial improvement within this timeframe.

It is entirely possible that, in four years, a student in Georgia will have access to the same level of higher education as students in European countries.

To achieve this, a detailed and specific plan must be developed, which will be the focus of the government commission. The commission will be chaired by Education Minister Alexander Tsuladze, with Levan Izoria, the Prime Minister’s advisor on education and science, serving as its secretary.

We cannot afford to waste a single day. We must work intensively to fully achieve our goal within four years.”

