Tests of Georgian-Polish drones successful

Georgian-Polish drones

Test flights of Georgian-Polish unmanned aerial vehicles have been successfully completed, the press service of the Georgian government reports. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri attended the test flight demonstration.

The drones are manufactured by Delta-Webe LLC, a joint venture between Delta International LLC and the Polish company WB Electronics S.A.

Two types of drones participated in the tests — the FLYEYE military reconnaissance drone and the so-called WARMATE kamikaze drone.

The FLYEYE unmanned aerial system is designed to execute high-precision tasks in all climatic zones in severe meteorological and electronic combat conditions.

The system provides covert surveillance and real-time data analysis capabilities day and night. The comments on the released government footage also state that it takes about seven minutes to assemble a reconnaissance drone before launching it on a mission. The device must be started manually.

FLYEYE reconnaissance drone

As for WARMATE kamikaze drone, it is a combat loitering unmanned aerial vehicle with a high accuracy rating.

These devices are used by the armies and special forces of Poland and other NATO countries.

Kamikaze drone WARMATE



The Ministry of Defense of Georgia has already signed an agreement with Delta-Webe to establish the region’s first UAV training center.

Delta-Webe LLC was established in Georgia jointly by Delta-International LLC and WB Electronics S.A., 100% Delta-owned companies, the goal of which is the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles. The company will be able to produce hundreds of drones a year. At this stage, the company provides maintenance for the assembly line of unmanned aerial vehicles such as WARMATE and FLYEYE.