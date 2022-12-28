fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

"Abkhazia could be a second Monaco" - Prime Minister of Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print


Georgian PM on Abkhazia

Abkhazia has every chance of becoming a second Monaco, and Sukhumi a second Monte Carlo, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said during a presentation of the country’s government’s annual report.

Garibashvili explained that the unification of the country is now the most important task and the main idea around which “our people must rally.”

“Unfortunately, our opponents talk about everything except for the important issues for our people. As you know, the budget of the so-called occupied Abkhazia, if I am not mistaken, is $200 million. Their budget is fully subsidized. I want to tell our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters about missed opportunities.

If our country is unified, we can invest about 10 billion dollars in Abkhazia and Samachablo [South Ossetia] in the first three years. This can be arranged very easily. We had a discussion about this at the Economic Council,” the Prime Minister said.


Presenting the annual report, Garibashvili also noted that Georgia’s policy is peaceful: “[W]e want to heal the wounds received from so many wars.”

“Our policy will not be reviewed, we just want to peacefully resolve the conflict, overcome that terrible tragedy, so that we all live together in a united, strong, European Georgia,” the Prime Minister declared.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews