"Abkhazia could be a second Monaco" - Prime Minister of Georgia



Georgian PM on Abkhazia

Abkhazia has every chance of becoming a second Monaco, and Sukhumi a second Monte Carlo, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said during a presentation of the country’s government’s annual report.

Garibashvili explained that the unification of the country is now the most important task and the main idea around which “our people must rally.”

“Unfortunately, our opponents talk about everything except for the important issues for our people. As you know, the budget of the so-called occupied Abkhazia, if I am not mistaken, is $200 million. Their budget is fully subsidized. I want to tell our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters about missed opportunities.

If our country is unified, we can invest about 10 billion dollars in Abkhazia and Samachablo [South Ossetia] in the first three years. This can be arranged very easily. We had a discussion about this at the Economic Council,” the Prime Minister said.



Presenting the annual report, Garibashvili also noted that Georgia’s policy is peaceful: “[W]e want to heal the wounds received from so many wars.”

“Our policy will not be reviewed, we just want to peacefully resolve the conflict, overcome that terrible tragedy, so that we all live together in a united, strong, European Georgia,” the Prime Minister declared.