Abkhazian tangerines barred from Russia due to increased checks at the border



Abkhazian tangerines not allowed into Russia

Hundreds of multi-ton trucks loaded with citrus fruit have accumulated on the Russian-Abkhazian border. In Abkhazia they believe it is a political matter.

The line of trucks loaded with tangerines at the Psou checkpoint, the only checkpoint at this part of the border, moves very slowly. Russian services in the customs inspection zone are forced to unload and then reload the boxes of tangerines.

The procedure is complicated by drivers being prohibited from hiring loaders for unloading, so that they have to do it on their own.

The creator of this video writes:

“For the third day we have been standing at this damn border, there is nothing to eat. They closed all the toilets. There is a full platform of cars, we drove 29 meters in one day.

According to the customs agreement concluded a few years ago between Russia and Abkhazia, goods in both directions must undergo customs inspection at the place of loading. After that, the loads are sealed and they cross the border without any obstacle.

But in the last few days, Russia has begun to change the existing procedure without any explanation. Russian services inspect the sealed cargo a the second time.

Officially, the authorities of Abkhazia are not commenting on the current situation. Locals, however, believe the problem with the “gold rush”, as the season of ripening tangerines and their sale to Russia is called in Abkhazia, has a political dimension, likely the ratification of an agreement on the transfer the Pitsunda estate to Russia.

