Georgian PM: 'No revolution will occur in the country"

Kobakhidze on revolution in Georgia

“The state system has effectively entered a self-cleansing mode,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on December 2, referring to public servants who have openly criticized the government’s decision to halt EU membership talks.

He described the process as “a benefit of the ongoing events in the country”, adding, “Naturally, this process will be completed.”

Kobakhidze expressed confidence that “no revolution will occur in Georgia,” citing the country’s “strong institutions” as a safeguard against upheaval.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed that there is a “serious problem with reading comprehension” in the country, suggesting that “even public servants and university professors struggle to grasp the government’s decisions, leading to strong and emotional reactions.”

Despite this, Kobakhidze stated that the ruling Georgian Dream party is open to dialogue with citizens. “We invite any sincere individual who may have misunderstood what was said to join either a public or private discussion on any issue related to our statement. But we need healthy discussion, not liberal fascism or violence, which will not succeed.” he said.