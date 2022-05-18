Georgian PM meeting with NATO head сanceled hours before its start

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and PM Gharibashvili meeting was cancelled

The meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili was canceled in Brussels. This information was published on the official website of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance this morning.

The meeting was to be held in Brussels today.

It is still why the meeting was canceled. Neither Georgian officials nor the NATO press center have commented on the issue.

Georgian state media say that the Prime Minister’s meeting with Stotlenberg was postponed due to the health of the NATO Secretary General, but today Stoltenberg already met with the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden, who handed him applications for membership in the Alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg with representatives from Sweden and Finland

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili is paying a working visit to Brussels, where he met with the heads of various EU institutions, including the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to the government press release, the Prime Minister noted the historic choice of Georgia to return to the European family and in this context stressed the importance of the European Commission’s opinion on granting candidate status to the country and the relevant decision of the European Council.