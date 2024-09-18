"There will be a qualitative reassessment of relations" – Georgian prime minister meets with US Ambassador

Georgian PM and US Ambassador

Following the sanctions announced by the US State Department against Georgian officials, Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, stating that the “US has come close to a critical point” and that “if a similar decision is made again, there will be a qualitative reassessment of Georgian-American relations.”

According to the government, Kobakhidze “expressed personal respect for the ambassador” and raised concerns about the US State Department’s decision made the day before.

“[Irakli Kobakhidze] said that this decision has brought the American side close to a critical point, and that in the event of another similar decision, there may be a qualitative reassessment of Georgia’s position on Georgian-American relations.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the decision made by the US State Department is aimed at improving the opposition’s chances in the elections, but it is completely counterproductive, as it will not benefit the opposition’s results nor intimidate the ruling party.

According to the prime minister, the ruling party is confident that the decision, issued on behalf of the State Department, will instead strengthen the public’s motivation on October 26 to firmly defend Georgia’s independence and sovereignty,” stated the Georgian government’s report on the meeting with the US ambassador.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Zviad Kharazishvili, the head of Georgia’s special forces (also known by his nickname “Khareba”), his deputy Mileri Lagazauri, as well as leaders of the pro-Russian movement Alt-info, Konstantine Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze.

Additionally, the State Department has introduced visa restrictions on over 60 members of the Georgian government and parliament, including their families, for “undermining democracy.”

Notably, both Khareba and his deputy were added to the so-called “Magnitsky List.” Both high-ranking officials are linked to violence against opponents of the “foreign agents law” [or the Russian law, as it is referred to by the public].

The U.S. Treasury Department stated that all property and assets of these individuals located in the United States or in jurisdictions under U.S. authority will be frozen.