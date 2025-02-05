Georgian parliament strips 49 opposition MPs of their mandates

Georgian parliament removes 49 opposition lawmakers

At a plenary session, Georgia’s one-party parliament voted to strip 49 opposition MPs of their mandates. The decision, backed by the Georgian Dream committee on procedural issues, was met with applause from the ruling party’s deputies.

The parliament, which was originally supposed to have 150 members, is now reduced to 101.

The mandates belonged to members of the opposition coalitions Unity – National Movement, Coalition for Change, and Strong Georgia.

The party Gakharia for Georgia remains in parliament with 12 seats but, like other opposition groups, has declared the October 26 elections illegitimate and refuses to participate in parliamentary activities.

The October 26, 2024 parliamentary elections triggered mass protests across Georgia. The four opposition factions that won seats—three coalitions and one party—unanimously declared the elections fraudulent, refused to recognize the new parliament’s legitimacy, and renounced their mandates. According to the final CEC report on the election results, Strong Georgia won 14 seats, Coalition for Change secured 19 seats, and Unity – National Movement received 16 seats.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili defended the decision, stating:

“Those who attempt to blackmail democracy and the people of Georgia will always receive a fair, constitutional, and lawful response.”

He also claimed that opposition MPs in the previous parliament had not worked a single day in office.

The following MPs have had their mandates revoked:

Marika Averadze, Lasha Bakradze, Tina Bokuchava, Saba Buadze, Giorgi Butikashvili, Grigol Gegelia, Ana Gogoladze, Sofia Goletiani, Ana Dolidze, Giorgi Vashadze, Tengiz Tevzadze, Ketevan Turazashvili, Giorgi Imedashvili, Giorgi Kirtadze, Tsotne Koberidze, Maia Kopaleishvili, Tamar Kordzaia, Irakli Kupradze, Tamar Laliashvili, Giorgi Lemonjava, Nana Malashkhia, Nika Melia, Koba Nakopia, Ana Natsvlishvili, Ramaz Nikolaishvili, Kaha Okriashvili, Datuna Rakviashvili, Salome Samadashvili, Khatuna Samnidze, Levan Samushia, Irakli Pavlenishvili, Ani Kavtaradze, Oktai Kazumov, Boris Kurua, Pikria Chikhradze, Petre Tsiskarishvili, Levan Tsutskiridze, Gigi Tsereteli, Ana Tsitlidze, Ivane Chkonia, Levan KhabEishvili, Mamuka Khazaradze, Eka Kherkheulidze, Irakli Khvadagiani, Elene Khoshtaria, Badri Japaridze, Gaioz Japaridze, Zurab “Girchi” Japaridze, and Sofio Japaridze.

