Georgian Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine - Russia not mentioned

Georgian resolution in support of Ukraine



On February 1, with 74 votes in favor, the Georgian parliament adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine, which does not mention Russia.

The resolution expresses “deep concern of the Georgian parliament about a possible military escalation in Ukraine” and “condemns any intentions that may be directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign state, which creates a new threat not only for Ukraine, but also for the region, peace and security”.

All day long there were heated debates around the text of the resolution. Opposition deputies demanded resolution to include a mention of Russia, but to no avail. The ruling Georgian Dream party remained adamant.

“Today, while the Georgian anthem was playing, they [deputies from the opposition United National Movement party] unfurled a banner in the parliament hall with the image of [imprisoned former President] Saakashvili, this pathological person. That says it all. For them, the country, state, homeland is this sick person, and, of course, one should not expect good from such a political force and such people”, Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze substantiated his position.

According to the chairman of the UNM faction, Khatia Dekanoidze, a “complete lustration” took place in the parliament hall today.

“As a deputy and a citizen, I feel internally humiliated … [from the adopted resolution]. This is an attempt by the Georgian Dream to woo Russia”, Dekanoidze said.

On January 26, a meeting was held between representatives of the ruling party and opposition deputies to develop a resolution in support of Ukraine, but parties failed to agree on the text of the resolution. The reason for this is that Russia is not mentioned anywhere in the text compiled by Georgian Dream.

The opposition Droa party has created an alternative petition in support of Ukraine, which has already spread on social media, and anyone can sign it. According to party leader Elene Khoshtaria, signatures will also be collected on the street.

Western leaders and Ukrainian authorities say Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s borders and that Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible in the near future.

Russia denies any intention to invade Ukraine, but is demanding official “security guarantees” from the US and NATO countries, including guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will never join NATO.

Washington and Brussels refused to comply with Russia’s demands, nevertheless offering to continue the dialogue.

As a result of negotiations and exchanges of written messages, Russia, on the one hand, and the United States and NATO, on the other, have not yet come to an understanding.