

Ivanishvili’s dispute with Credit Suisse

Lawyers at MKD, a law firm defending the interests of Georgian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, plan to appeal to the Swiss Confederation’s parliament, parliamentary factions and major political groups, as well as FINMA, the Swiss financial watchdog, over Ivanishvili’s dispute with Credit Suisse.

As Ivanishvili’s representatives previously stated, he was denied by the Swiss bank more than $600 million which he was owed, the payment of which was assigned to the bank by court order.

Lawyers say the appeal is necessary due to the high public interest in the dispute with Credit Suisse, as well as the “difficult situation” in which the banking group finds itself.

Moreover, according to the human rights firm, if the correspondence is published, the public will appreciate and be convinced of how unprecedented the banks actions are, restricting their client’s access to his own assets.

“It is also clear that the bank’s management is deliberately causing itself reputational and financial harm with violations against Mr. Ivanishvili. By taking this step, we are showing the public that all our claims and assessments are not made up, but are based on specific facts and circumstances. At the same time, this move will serve as a wake-up call to those who are considering or may in the future consider doing business with Credit Suisse.”

The lawyers also note that due to the unheard-of violations by the “trust”, which is part of the banking structure, and “direct action against the interests of the beneficiary,” a lawsuit has been filed in the Guernsey court regarding the liability of the trust company.

The law firm MKD criticizes the Swiss media and claims that for a month now, the firm has unsuccessfully offered them to run an article about Ivanishvili’s financial dispute with Credit Suisse.

Strings being pulled?

Georgia’s richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, is suing the Swiss bank Credit Suisse for the second time, and this time accusing it of political pressure.

Supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party have made statements in support of Ivanishvili. They see American interests behind the Swiss bank’s move, and say the US wants to return Ivanishvili to politics and drag Georgia into the war.

The opposition claims that the scandal and the statements of the leadership of the Georgian Dream once again confirm the anti-American sentiments of the ruling party.

Bidzina Ivanishvili published a long letter a few days ago in which he confirms that he did actually met with the US Ambassador to Georgia, Kelly Degnan. As Ivanishvili explains, the meeting took place at the request of the ambassador on March 21 and “lasted about three hours.”

The letter also says that there are certain forces trying to drag Georgia into the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ivanishvili points out that the Swiss bank created problems for him over the fact that Georgia did not enter the war. Ivanishvili points out that he planned to spend the funds frozen by the Swiss bank “on the needs of society.”

