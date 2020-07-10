Georgian MP from Telavi arrested for domestic violence

Mikheil Gremelashvili, MP of the sakrebulo (legislative body) in the city of Telavi in Eastern Georgia, was arrested for domestic violence after being accused by the head of the New Life surrogacy center Mariam Kukunashvili, with whom she spoke on Facebook.

Kukunashvili was closely acquainted with the Gremelashvili family and was aware of what was happening. In addition to domestic violence, the MP is also being accused of illegal acquisition and possession of firearms.

The investigation established that Mikhail Gremelashvili threatened his wife and children with a TT pistol registered in his name and used force. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that during the search, law enforcement officers also seized an unregistered Kalashnikov assault rifle during the search. If convicted, Gremelashvili faces a sentence of 4 to 6 years in prison.

A Facebook post published by Mariam Kukunashvili on July 8 stated that Gremelashvili, her cousin, beat the children for not immediately responding to his demand for water. Kukunashvili also said that Gremelashvili’s cruel treatment of other members of his family has been going on for several years.

Shortly before the arrest, Gremelashvili himself reacted to his cousin’s post, declaring her a crazy member of the United National Movement, the former ruling party, now the leading opposition party.

Mikheil Gremelashvili was elected to the Telavi sakrebulo in 2017. He was in the ruling Georgian Dream Party but later switched over to the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia.