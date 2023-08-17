fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

How I learned Georgian. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian language in Marneuli

Most of the Azeris and Armenians living in the city of Marneuli in southern Georgia do not speak Georgian. The previous generations did not need the language in their everyday life.

The new generation is gradually starting to learn Georgian, but there are many obstacles along the way. Local schools either have no Georgian language teachers at all, or they are unqualified. The teaching hours devoted to the language are not enough, and the textbooks are full of errors.

Learning Georgian is especially difficult for those who live in the Azerbaijani community and do not have contacts with Georgians. However, Georgian-Azeris and Armenians are often discriminated against because of their lack of knowledge of the language.

In this video, Garik, Zulfina and Alina talk about how they learned the Georgian language, whether everyone in Marneuli has the conditions for this and how those who do not know the language live.

The material was prepared within the framework of the Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI) project “Strengthening inclusive and pluralistic coverage of national minorities in the media”, with the support of the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities. The opinions expressed in the material are those of the author and do not reflect the position of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

Most read

1

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 7-11 August, 2023

2

6% rise in HIV cases in Georgia, which is believed to be attributed to the significant influx of migrants

3

“Respect, not recognize territorial integrity”: a proposal to Pashinyan

4

Apologies for Russian drummer from musicians and organizers - what happened at The Killers concert in Tbilisi

5

"Those who blame Azerbaijan with reference to Ocampo's conclusion are damaging their reputation." Comment from Baku

6

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews