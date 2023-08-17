Georgian language in Marneuli

Most of the Azeris and Armenians living in the city of Marneuli in southern Georgia do not speak Georgian. The previous generations did not need the language in their everyday life.

The new generation is gradually starting to learn Georgian, but there are many obstacles along the way. Local schools either have no Georgian language teachers at all, or they are unqualified. The teaching hours devoted to the language are not enough, and the textbooks are full of errors.

Learning Georgian is especially difficult for those who live in the Azerbaijani community and do not have contacts with Georgians. However, Georgian-Azeris and Armenians are often discriminated against because of their lack of knowledge of the language.

In this video, Garik, Zulfina and Alina talk about how they learned the Georgian language, whether everyone in Marneuli has the conditions for this and how those who do not know the language live.

The material was prepared within the framework of the Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI) project “Strengthening inclusive and pluralistic coverage of national minorities in the media”, with the support of the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities. The opinions expressed in the material are those of the author and do not reflect the position of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.