Georgian government: Russian market is an opportunity for Georgian companies

Opening of the Russian market for Georgia

The opening of the Russian market is an opportunity for Georgian companies. This was stated by Minister of Agriculture of Georgia Otar Shamugia. According to him, Georgia started working on exporting milk and dairy products to Russia in 2020.

According to the minister, the government is constantly working to diversify the market with companies, and part of this process is the issue of exporting milk and dairy products to Russia and the Eurasian Union.

“A few days ago we received a response from Russia that 15 companies would be allowed to enter this market. This is a completed process. This is an opportunity for our companies to plan an increase in production, increase their capacity and have concrete long-term plans”, said the Minister of Agriculture.

According to him, this is part of the issue related to the export of livestock products. Because the government is primarily working with the EU in this direction:

“Here we have a concrete result – the export of honey to the EU has been allowed, and an unprecedented amount of honey has been exported there”.

According to the minister, apart from providing the documents that were necessary for this process, Georgia had no other connection with the Russian Federation.

Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia Andriy Kasyanov today commented on the activity of business in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said that companies should not make money in a dictatorship that destroys peaceful cities and people in Ukraine.

“Closing your eyes to the crimes of Russia means that you are an accomplice. Sanctions are a concrete blow that a citizen of Russia feels. Ukraine emphasizes the need to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation”, Kasyanov said.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, many countries around the world have imposed harsh economic sanctions against Russia – well-known brands have left the country, the skies over Europe have been closed to Russian aircraft, citizens have lost access to bank accounts and cannot use cards, and the property of oligarchs associated with Putin has been seized. The country is currently on the brink of economic collapse.

However, Georgia did not join the sanctions. Moreover, as a result of negotiations, Russia allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information caused indignation of the opposition and the public in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war and sanctions against Russia. Dissatisfaction with Tbilisi was expressed in Kyiv, where such a development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was called a “stab in the back.”