Georgia

Georgian Foreign Ministry: the use of Georgian flag at 3 + 3 meeting is unacceptable

Georgian flag at 3 + 3 format

The Georgian Foreign Ministry declares that the use of the Georgian state flag at the meeting of representatives of the countries of the region in the so-called. the 3 + 3 format is unacceptable, to which, according to the ministry, a “corresponding reaction” will follow.

“The Georgian side has been repeatedly stating its clear position on the 3+3 regional cooperation initiative – that we do not consider participation in this format. The meeting held on 10th December in Moscow, featured the Georgian flag that is unacceptable for us and to which we reacted through the relevant diplomatic channels”, the statement reads.

On December 9, the Georgian Foreign Ministry explained that the country would not participate in the meeting on December 10 in Moscow and would not consider the possibility of joining the 3 + 3 platform.

The idea of ​​the 3 + 3 format was put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The format provides for the creation of a platform for six countries – Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Iran – for the purpose of establishing peace in the region.

From the very beginning, Georgia refused to participate in this format.

President Erdogan confirmed the creation of this initiative in June 2021 during a visit to Azerbaijan.

Then, the Turkish President said that peace in the Caucasus region can be achieved through regional cooperation and that this will benefit the whole world.

“Not only Azerbaijan, but all countries of the region, including Armenia, as well as the whole world will benefit from peace and tranquility in the Caucasus”, Erdogan said.

