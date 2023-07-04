Georgian Foreign Ministry on the expulsion of the ambassador from Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia expresses “deep concern” over the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to expel the Georgian ambassador from the country for consultations with his government. The ambassador in question is Mikhail Saakashvili, whom Ukraine is demanding to be handed over for medical treatment.

In a statement issued by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is stated that the action of the Ukrainian authorities represents an extreme form of escalation in diplomatic relations, and the fact that official Kiev is taking this step against a friendly state and its people is regrettable.

“The reason stated by the Ukrainian authorities makes this step particularly incomprehensible. The decision of the European Court of Human Rights has once again confirmed the highest standards of protection for the rights of Mikhail Saakashvili. Against the backdrop of such developments, the decision of the Ukrainian authorities inflicts significant damage to the strategic relations between the two countries and constitutes direct interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia hopes that official Kiev will reconsider its decision and make efforts for the further development of the historically friendly relations between the two countries.

“We want to emphasize once again that our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is unwavering. Since the beginning of the war, Georgia has been providing political and humanitarian support to Ukraine both at bilateral level and in various international formats.

It is noteworthy that even in the conditions of Russian military aggression, the diplomatic representation of Georgia in Ukraine has continued to function without interruption, even during the most difficult moments.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Ukraine, Giorgi Zakarashvili, also conveyed the official position of Tbilisi to the Ukrainian side during a meeting held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine,” asserts the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In conclusion, the statement notes that the ministry will continue to demonstrate solidarity and support to Ukraine, and as the country is in a state of war, they will refrain from retaliatory actions “at this stage.”

On July 3rd, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred to Ukraine for medical treatment.

According to Zelensky, he instructed Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to summon the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine, express a strong protest to him, and request that he leave Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations with the Georgian authorities regarding the transfer of Saakashvili.

In turn, Dmitry Kuleba stated that after the video recording of the court hearing of Mikhail Saakashvili was published, the situation “reached a boiling point,” which prompted Kiev to take a sharp but “justified step.”

On July 3rd, a court hearing was held in the case of Mikhail Saakashvili, in which he participated via video link. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much weight the former President of Georgia, who has been in prison since October 2021, has lost.