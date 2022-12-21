Game "In the Past" - a journey to Georgia in the 19th century

Georgian educational game

The digital education game “In the Past” is an opportunity to travel to Georgia in the 19th and 20th centuries and get acquainted with the stories of unknown women.

This new digital game, like Escape Room, was created by two friends Murtaz Bolkvadze and Salome Kvirikashvili and introduces us to a Georgia of past centuries, and tells us about women who lived in that period.

The game is dedicated to the themes of women, feminism and historical and cultural memory, and can be played in four languages (Georgian, English, Armenian, Azerbaijani).

The creators of the game decided to convey in a fun and interesting way the forgotten but noteworthy stories of two Georgian women who lived in the 19th century — Kato Micheladze and Barbara Dzhorjadze.

“We wanted to introduce as many people as possible to Georgian women, who centuries ago were distinguished by their progressive ideas and actively fought for freedom, equality and Western values. Once in “In the Past” players can discover the stories of these amazing women, learn more about their lives, the parallels of the eras and the challenges to overcome by solving puzzles and completing interesting missions, and move on to the next stages of the game.

We hope that the game will be used by human rights trainers and educators, both in formal and non-formal educational spaces,” the creators of the game say.

Salome and Murtaz say that for them, as people interested in women’s rights, the process of working on the game was full of adventure. Old documents and journals contain many interesting stories about women’s activism, struggles, and the challenges they had to face.

According to them, at this stage it was only possible to create a game about two women, but in the future they hope to be able to share with the players the unknown stories of many other Georgian women.

The game “In the Past” was created as part of a micro-grant from the EVZ Foundation.

For “Into the Past” follow the link: https://bit.ly/3UhgjHN