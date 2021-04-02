Georgian economy contracts 8.3% in Jan-Feb

Georgian economic growth

In January-February of 2021, Georgia’s economic growth fell by 8.3 percent, with -5.1 growth in February alone compared to the same period last year, data from GeoStat show.

In February, there was a decrease in the following spheres:

construction

rental housing

art

entertainment and recreation

transport

real estate transactions

Growth was seen in the financial and insurance sectors, trade, water supply and waste management.

This is the twelfth month in a row of negative growth. In 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) as a whole fell by 6.1 percent.

The rate of economic growth last year looks like this: