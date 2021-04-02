ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgian economy contracts 8.3% in Jan-Feb

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian economic growth

In January-February of 2021, Georgia’s economic growth fell by 8.3 percent, with -5.1 growth in February alone compared to the same period last year, data from GeoStat show.

In February, there was a decrease in the following spheres:

  • construction
  • rental housing
  • art
  • entertainment and recreation
  • transport
  • real estate transactions
  • Growth was seen in the financial and insurance sectors, trade, water supply and waste management.

This is the twelfth month in a row of negative growth. In 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) as a whole fell by 6.1 percent.

The rate of economic growth last year looks like this:

  • January – an increase of 5.1 percent
  • February – an increase of 2.2 percent
  • March – a decrease of 2.7 percent
  • April – a decrease of 13.5 percent
  • May – a decrease of 16.6 percent
  • June – a decrease of 7.7 percent
  • July – a decline of 5.5 percent
  • August – a decrease of 5.3 percent
  • September – a decrease of 0.7 percent
  • October – a decrease of 3.9 percent
  • November – a decrease of 7.7 percent
  • December – a decrease of 7.9 percent

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews