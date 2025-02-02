Georgian Dream spokesperson threatens independent outlet Publica – statements and context

Georgian Dream threatens media outlet Publica

Georgian Dream parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused independent outlet Publica of “advertising a criminal offense” over its coverage of a planned protest near Tbilisi Mall on February 2 at 16:00.

The rally is part of months-long pro-European mass protests across Georgia, demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of over 50 arrested demonstrators facing severe charges, mostly for clashes with police during violent crackdowns. Protesters plan to block the main highway leading into Tbilisi from western Georgia to draw attention to their demands. However, the government in the pervious days, on January 31, classified this road as a “strategic site,” previously reserved for government buildings, airports, and railways. Under new regulations, blocking the highway is now a criminal offense, punishable by up to four years in prison—or 10 to 15 years if deemed “linked to terrorism.”

Publica’s editorial team condemned Papuashvili’s statement as pressure and a threat to independent media.

Papuashvili shared a link to Publica’s report on the upcoming protest on his social media page, stating:

“This outlet is funded by the European Union, meaning the EU embassy in Georgia bears responsibility for the consequences of a pre-announced criminal offense.”

Publica’s editorial statement:

“The editorial team views the statement by Georgian Dream’s parliamentary speaker as a threat. In our opinion, Shalva Papuashvili is attempting to pressure the outlet’s editorial independence.

As part of its journalistic work, Publica reports on current events in the country, including protests and official statements.

We also note that today, Publica covered the government decree designating international roads as strategic sites. We informed the public that blocking these roads is now a criminal offense and published a preventive statement from the Interior Ministry regarding the announced protest.

Shalva Papuashvili is trying to undermine our editorial independence by fueling hatred and violence against us, as evidenced by the comments under his post.”

Charter of Journalistic Ethics condemns Papuashvili’s threats

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics condemned threats made by parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili against independent media outlet Publica, calling his statement a continuation of Georgian Dream’s repressive policies and urging him to stop inciting hatred against independent journalists.

“Georgian Dream continues its crackdown on independent media, while those in power escalate hostility toward journalists,” the charter’s leaders said.

The group stated that “the ruling party’s repressive approach has reached a new level, with Papuashvili falsely linking journalists’ professional work to a recent government decree restricting assembly rights.

Papuashvili accused Publica of “promoting a criminal offense” after the outlet reported on a planned February 2 protest near Tbilisi Mall.”

The Charter of Journalistic Ethics reminded Shalva Papuashvili that freedom of speech and expression is a cornerstone of democracy and that the professional duty of the media is to impartially report on all events in the country, including the planned protest near Tbilisi Mall.

“Holding media accountable for covering an event is a clear attempt to interfere with editorial independence. With his post, Shalva Papuashvili is deliberately inciting hatred against independent media,” the statement said.

The charter called on Papuashvili to respect press freedom, which is protected by the constitution, Georgian law, and international conventions the country has joined, and to stop persecuting and pressuring independent outlets.

News in Georgia