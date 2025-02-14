Georgian Dream responds to European Parliament's critical resolution with Trump and Orban quotes

Georgian Dream slams European Parliament

In response to the European Parliament’s critical resolution adopted on February 13, the political council of Georgian Dream invoked a paraphrased quote from Donald Trump, stating: “Either the ‘Deep State’ will destroy the European Union, or the EU will somehow find the strength to break free from its influence.”

The resolution calls on EU member states not to recognize the legitimacy of the Georgian Dream government and to impose sanctions on its unofficial leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili, along with his associates.

Additionally, Georgian Dream cited Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, arguing that the European Parliament can no longer be taken seriously.

Georgian Dream’s statement:

“On March 26, 2023, the future president of the United States, Donald Trump, told supporters: ‘This is the final battle. Either the Deep State will destroy America, or we must destroy the Deep State.’

Since his election, Donald Trump has actively engaged in this crucial battle, and we wish him success in dismantling the Deep State.

In response to today’s resolution, we declare: Either the Deep State will destroy the European Union, or the EU will find the strength to rid itself of its influence.

Just as we wish President Trump victory in his fight against the Deep State, we also hope Europe can escape its harmful influence.

We also remind the public of yesterday’s statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: ‘European institutions cannot be taken seriously.’

Unfortunately, in our view, it is now entirely impossible to take the European Parliament seriously.”