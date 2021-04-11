ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Georgian citizens will be able to receive legal employment in Israel to care for the sick

Citizens of Georgia will be able to work as support staff in long-term care institutions in Israel.

Israel is now the second country after Germany, where citizens of Georgia can seek legal employment abroad.

Registration for work begins on April 12 and will last one year. The duration of the work week is 6 days. The monthly salary for a 42-hour work schedule is 5,300 shekels per week (approximately $1,500).

Applicants must have a certificate or diploma of completion of a course in medical care for patients at home or a diploma in nursing. Then interested individuals can register on the special portal of the Ministry of Health workabroad.moh.gov.ge.

Israel is ready to accept thousands of such workers from Georgia.

In Israel, Georgian citizens will be able to get temporary legal jobs for 1 year at a time.

The candidate must agree to take a COVID-19 test in Georgia before entering Israel, and to receive a coronavirus vaccination in Israel.

The applicant must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be a citizen of Georgia
  • Age: from 25 to 45 years
  • Physically and mentally healthy
  • Lack of judgment impairments
  • No prior work experience in Israel
  • Never lived in Israel without permission
  • Does not have parents, spouses, children, living or working in Israel

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Georgian residents to come and live and work in Israel. This is a relatively new area of activity in Israel, and we are particularly attentive to the choice of the country, let alone the workers. At this stage, only two countries were selected, one of which is Georgia,” said Israeli Ambassador Ran Gidor.

