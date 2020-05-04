Georgian cities of Batumi, Kutaisi to open

Two large cities of Georgia, Batumi and Kutaisi, will reopen since the coronavirus closures starting May 5. Entry and exit into both cities will be allowed.

This measure will not affect Tbilisi and Rustavi, which have also been closed since April 15. Entry and exit to them is still strictly limited, although Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that by the end of the week, perhaps these cities will be open.

In addition, starting May 5 in Georgia, some other restrictions will be lifted:

● auto repair shops will begin to work

● construction companies will resume their activities, as well as companies that produce building materials and are generally associated with construction

As of May 4, Georgia had officially registered 593 cases of coronavirus infection. Quarantined 49,830 people. Under stationary supervision – 521 patients. 223 people recovered. Died 9.

According to Giorgi Gakharia, all companies resuming operations from May 5 are required to comply with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. According to him, these companies will be inspected daily for the implementation of these recommendations.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency was introduced in Georgia, and from March 31 – universal quarantine. Since April 15, the largest cities of Georgia – Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Kutaisi have been closed.