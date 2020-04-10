Georgian, Armenian schoolchildren to be brought back home from USA via special flight

The governments of Georgia and the United States have agreed to return 79 Georgian schoolchildren who are in the United States on an educational exchange, said Georgian Prime Minister George Gakharia.

35 Armenian schoolchildren will use the same special flight to return to their homeland. The flight from the USA to Tbilisi is scheduled to come in today on April 10 via Doha.

As of April 9, 10:00, 214 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. There are 4559 people in quarantine, 353 under in-patient monitoring. 50 patients have recovered, 3 have died.

The US government will pay for the flight to Doha, while the children will be brought to Tbilisi from Doha by the Georgian government.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and stricter regulations were introduced on March 31.

