Georgia

Georgia to write off fines for violations of Covid-19 regulations

Georgia will write off fines for quarantine violations

More than 245,000 thousand residents of Georgia and 344 legal entities will be exempted from administrative or criminal liability for violating quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unpaid fines amounting to about 76 million lari [approximately $ 24 million] for staying out of isolation or quarantine, breaching curfew and not wearing a mask will be written off for Georgian citizens. The largest fine of 2,000 lari [approximately $ 800] applied to those violating the curfew which first lasted from 21.00 – 06.00 and was later pushed to 23.00 – 04.00.

The decision has been announced by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili who added that those who are eligible for exemption must submit an application.


In Georgia, since June 22, 2021, the requirement to wear masks on the street has been removed but it remains mandatory on public premises and in public transport. From July 1, the curfew which was first introduced in November 2020, will be canceled.

Restrictions on cafes, restaurants and entertainment establishments remain in force – they can only work until 00:00.

The epidemiological situation in the country remains difficult with hundreds of new coronavirus infections and more than ten deaths recorded every day.

Georgia ranks 21st in the world in cases per million of population (Armenia is 40th, Azerbaijan is 86th). In terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus per million population, Georgia is 38th in the world (Armenia is 33rd, Azerbaijan is 87th).

