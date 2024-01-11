fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian Dream plans to toughen penalties for desecration of shrines

messenger vk-black email copy print


Georgia to toughen punishment for desecration of shrines

The Georgian Dream party is initiating legislative amendments to toughen criminal punishment for desecration of religious buildings and objects. This was announced by the head of the Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Henri Okhanashvili.

According to him, the initiative was necessitated by the recent scandalous incident around the icon of Matrona of Moscow hanging in the main cathedral of Georgia Sameba, which also depicts Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. The icon was doused with paint.

On January 9, social activist Nata Peradze published a video showing an icon of St. Matrona of Moscow being doused with blue paint. The reason for this is probably the image of Joseph Stalin on the icon.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a case under the article on petty hooliganism.

Information that an icon of St. Matrona of Moscow hangs in Sameba, where Joseph Stalin is also depicted, spread in social networks on January 6.

On January 10, aggressive members of the pro-Russian organization “Alt-Info” gathered near the house of civil activist Nata Peradze. The protesters insulted and threatened her. The police who arrived on the scene intervened in the situation.

“We intend to respond to what happened yesterday in Sameba, which caused a protest and strong emotions in the overwhelming majority of our society. Such unchristian behavior in the church and actions insulting to any religion, which create a real threat to incite conflict on religious grounds, are completely unacceptable to us […] Therefore, it is our direct duty to ensure proper protection of the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Georgian constitution in order to prevent insults to any religion,” Okhanashvili said.

According to him, the ruling party has already started studying the experience of the European Union countries and the approaches of the Strasbourg Court on the issue of punishment for desecration of shrines.

“Based on preliminary research, we already know that in many EU member states, religious insults, desecration of religious buildings and other similar actions are punishable with penalties up to criminal, including imprisonment […] Our team will soon initiate legislative amendments to toughen criminal liability for insulting religious buildings and objects. This applies to both Orthodox Christian and other religious objects, such as mosques, synagogues, Catholic and other temples,” Okhanashvili said at a briefing in Parliament.

Most read

1

"I don't expect an invasion, but strong pressure on Armenia" - Tom de Waal on Baku's plans

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

3

Scandal over "French spies" in Azerbaijan

4

An icon depicting Stalin hangs in Tbilisi's main cathedral, Sameba. How did it happen?

5

"There is both regression and progress on a peace treaty" - Armenian Security Council Secretary

6

How the influx of Russian citizens has affected the Armenian real estate market

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews