Georgia to introduce state of emergency

The Georgian government has appealed to the president to introduce a state of emergency until April 21.

In a state of emergency, the government receives a number of additional rights to:

– in case of violation of isolation rules, forcibly transfer offenders to quarantine, take sanctions provided for in such cases against them;

– introduce restrictions when crossing air, sea, land borders that are not related to cargo transportation;

– maintain special rules and terms for public service and administrative activities;

– the government is given the right, in special cases related to quarantine, isolation, medical tasks, to use property and other material means of individuals and legal entities;

– meetings of more than 10 people at the same time are prohibited;

– the government is vested with the right to restrict the activities of private structures and organizations or entrust them with the implementation of specific activities;

– if necessary, the government assumes the regulation of prices for medicines, medical care and essential products;

– the government may establish temporary rules in the field of education that differ from those approved by law;

– if necessary, the government can announce the mobilization of persons with a medical education and the right to work in the field of medicine;

– court hearings can be held remotely;

All individuals and legal entities are required to comply with the state of emergency.

Otherwise, administrative measures will be taken, including fines – 3 thousand lari (about 1 thousand dollars) for individuals, and 15 thousand lari for legal entities.

Repeated violation may result in criminal liability or imprisonment of up to 3 years.

The state of emergency will be declared to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 20, there are 47 coronavirus infected individuals in Georgia, 1,966 people are in quarantine, 259 are under stationary surveillance.

