Georgia to dissolve CEC

The ruling party “Georgian Dream” has registered a new bill in parliament to amend the Election Code, which proposes dissolving the Central Election Commission (CEC) advisory group established during elections.

The CEC advisory group is composed of international and/or local experts selected by representatives from the Georgian Ombudsman’s Office and monitoring organizations.

The bill’s explanatory note states that the decision to dissolve the advisory group is based on practical experience showing that the group effectively does not function, primarily due to the reluctance of monitoring organizations to participate in its activities.

Additionally, the bill proposes abolishing the current rule that requires a two-thirds majority for the CEC to make decisions, replacing it with a simple majority vote.

Opposition MP Khatia Dekanoidze has already reacted to the new bill, reminding that this advisory group, among other functions, was supposed to provide the CEC with recommendations on electoral disputes and oversee the vote recount process.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled in Georgia for October 2024.