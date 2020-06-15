Georgia restarts domestic tourism

Georgia has resumed domestic tourism as of June 15, including rail service.

The two were suspended on March 24 in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of June 15, in Georgia, 879 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered. 2795 people are in quarantine, while 252 patients are under inpatient supervision. 703 people have recovered and 14 have died.

The Ministry of Health of Georgia has developed the following rules for traveling by train:

– Passengers must undergo thermoscreening and observe social distancing

– Before entering train carriages, passengers must disinfect their hands

– Wear a mask throughout the trip.

With the resumption of domestic tourism, permission has been given to work with a number of regulations to almost all restaurants and cafe-bars.

For tourists, all nature reserves are open.

The recommendations of the Ministry of Health must be observed in these territories as well. Before entering the reserve, visitors are thermoscreened.

In all buildings it is necessary to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Such inconveniences will be “compensated” to museum visitors – in some, admission will be free, in others – the cost of tickets is reduced.

For example, entrance to the Akhaltsikhe fortress, Borjomi park, will be free. Vardzia and Uplistsikhe will work for three months at reduced rates.

The first case of coronavirus in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020. From March 21 to May 23, a state of emergency was in place to counter the pandemic in Georgia.

The first stage of lifting restrictions in Georgia began on April 27.

Starting July 1, the Georgian authorities plan to resume the reception of foreign tourists.