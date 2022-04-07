Georgia reports no Covid deaths in the last 24 hours

Covid-19 ends in Georgia

If nothing extraordinary happens, the World Health Organization will soon announce that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended this year. This was stated by Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the National Center for Disease Control and Health of Georgia.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the National Center for Disease Control

“Today is the first day since September 2020 when we have zero deaths. Of course, this is very important. According to all the forecasts of the largest international institutions, including those regarding our country, stabilization should continue in April with some, perhaps small, fluctuations”, Gamkrelidze said.

The pandemic has not been declared over, but according to a WHO strategy document, its acute phase is coming to an end.

“In all likelihood, if nothing extraordinary happened in the biology of this virus, in its evolution, then this year, most likely, the World Health Organization will declare the pandemic over”, Gamkrelidze said.

Although the pandemic is slowly coming to an end, doctors still urge citizens to get vaccinated.

Vaccination against coronavirus began in Georgia on March 15, 2021. Vaccinations in the country were mainly carried out with four vaccines – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

As Amiran Gamkrelidze explains, unlike AstraZeneca and Pfizer, Chinese-made vaccines have a shelf life of two to three years. However, the expiration date for up to 17,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Georgia expired on November 1, 2021, and was disposed of.

According to the national plan, by the end of 2021 Georgia was supposed to vaccinate 60% of its population, but so far, only 43.8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.



