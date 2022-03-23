Georgia receives Pfizer Covid-19 treatment pills

Paxlovid arrived in Georgia

The first drug for the treatment of COVID-19 is already in Georgia — the initial batch of Paxlovid was received on March 22.

Paxlovid coronavirus treatment pill arrives in Georgia. Photo: Ministry of Health of Georgia

According to the coordination headquarters, Georgia is the first country in the region where this medicine is available.

“Paxlovid” is provided to patients free of charge. According to the statement of the Ministry of Health, the drug prevents the spread of the virus in the body.

“Paxlovid” should be taken immediately after confirmation of infection, the course of treatment is five days. With this medicine, the disease can no longer progress, which reduces the risk of hospitalization. Drug treatment prevents against complications of the disease in almost 90% of cases.

The Ministry of Health, together with experts, is now developing a special protocol that defines the categories of patients who should be prescribed the drug.

According to the protocol, the drug is intended for patients with a high risk of developing complications – people with chronic diseases, the elderly, etc. The decision to prescribe the drug is made by the patient’s family doctor. The drug will be delivered to the patient at home.

The cure for COVID-19 was developed by Pfizer. Paxlovid is recognized by both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The drug is already widely used in the US and Europe”, the report says.