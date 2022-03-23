fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Coronavirus

Georgia receives Pfizer Covid-19 treatment pills

messenger vk-black email copy print
Paxlovid arrived in Georgia

The first drug for the treatment of COVID-19 is already in Georgia — the initial batch of Paxlovid was received on March 22.

Paxlovid arrived in Georgia
Paxlovid coronavirus treatment pill arrives in Georgia. Photo: Ministry of Health of Georgia

According to the coordination headquarters, Georgia is the first country in the region where this medicine is available.

“Paxlovid” is provided to patients free of charge. According to the statement of the Ministry of Health, the drug prevents the spread of the virus in the body.

“Paxlovid” should be taken immediately after confirmation of infection, the course of treatment is five days. With this medicine, the disease can no longer progress, which reduces the risk of hospitalization. Drug treatment prevents against complications of the disease in almost 90% of cases.

The Ministry of Health, together with experts, is now developing a special protocol that defines the categories of patients who should be prescribed the drug.

According to the protocol, the drug is intended for patients with a high risk of developing complications – people with chronic diseases, the elderly, etc. The decision to prescribe the drug is made by the patient’s family doctor. The drug will be delivered to the patient at home.

The cure for COVID-19 was developed by Pfizer. Paxlovid is recognized by both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The drug is already widely used in the US and Europe”, the report says.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews