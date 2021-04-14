Georgia reports another surge of COVID-19 cases



Georgia is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases for the first time since January. The number of confirmed cases has already exceeded 1,000 people per day. Chief epidemiologist of Georgia Amiran Gamkrelidze believes that the alarming new trend is a sign that the situation is getting worse by the day.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,374 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia.

“We are now moving from individual clusters to the large-scale spread of the virus. The number of confirmed cases has increased significantly in all regions. Tbilisi is now the number one location of the virus spreading, followed by Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Achara, Imereti and other regions. We have to be very careful”, Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze also stressed that due to the mutation of the coronavirus, the number of re-infection cases in Georgia and around the world is increasing significantly:

“Unfortunately, as mutations occur and new strains spread, re-infection is slowly increasing everywhere. The so-called ‘British strain’ is becoming more and more apparent, both in Georgia and in Europe”.



Ministry of Health of Georgia reported earlier that the country’s health system is ready to receive infected patients. As of today, 8,000 patients are being treated in clinics, hotels, and at home.

As per the latest data, 18 large clusters of the virus have been identified in Georgia. Experts believe that this indicates a large-scale spread of the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 290,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Georgia, 278,000 people have recovered and 3,894 people have died.