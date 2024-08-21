Opinion: "If the Georgian authorities plan to recognize Abkhazia’s independence, it’s a program of betrayal"

Georgia recognizes Abkhazia’s independence?

Roman Gotsiridze from the opposition party “Euro-Optimists” commented on the ruling party Georgian Dream proposal to amend the constitution, including territorial changes.

“By this point, Georgian Dream likely means creating a confederation with Abkhazia, which suggests the authorities are preparing to recognize its independence [following Russia]. This statement by Georgian Dream can be called a ‘betrayal program,’” said Roman Gotsiridze.

On August 20, the ruling party of Georgia issued a statement declaring its intention to initiate constitutional amendments on several issues, including the matter of territorial organization. The statement reads, “In the event of a peaceful restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity, it will be necessary to amend the constitution to ensure that Georgia’s governance system and territorial state structure align with the new reality.”

Roman Gotsiridze believes this statement serves as the election platform for “Georgian Dream.”

“This is a direct attack on both our Western partners and the opposition in general. The authorities claim that the opposition is controlled by America and the European Union. Even Lukashenko [President of Belarus] doesn’t make such statements.

To eliminate the opposition and achieve their goals, ‘Georgian Dream’ needs to secure a constitutional majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections in October. It’s now clear why the ruling party is striving for this majority.

For example, there are opinions suggesting that constitutional changes in Georgia might be necessary to establish relations with Abkhazia. What could these changes be? They likely imply a confederation, which would essentially mean recognizing Abkhazia’s independence.

The authorities are suggesting that there are two independent states that could be constitutionally united in a confederative union. This is the implication of the word ‘confederation.’

It seems they want a constitutional majority to pass other decisions as well.

They may be implying, though not yet openly stating, that the articles in the constitution regarding the country’s goal of integrating into the European Union and NATO need to be removed.

In essence, ‘Georgian Dream’ is following Russia’s directives. The ruling party has practically presented a program to distance the country from the West and integrate it with Russia.

This government has become extremely dangerous, and the only way to save the country is to send this treacherous regime to the political graveyard in the parliamentary elections on October 26.”