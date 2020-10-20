Georgia: pro-gov’t, opposition TV channels publish parliamentary election surveys with varying results

Two popular Georgian TV companies have commissioned polls to find out which political force looks more attractive to the public ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 31.

These two television companies – Mtavari and Rustavi 2 – have opposite political views: oppositional and pro-government, respectively.

The results of these two polls diverged radically on the issue of the rating of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

1.

According to a study commissioned by the opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi (survey by Survation) which included 1,500 respondents throughout Georgia, if parliamentary elections were held this week:

26.2 percent of respondents would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party

17.8 percent – for the United National Movement – United Opposition, the leader of which is former President Mikhail Saakashvili.

Other parties the survey expects to make it past the 1% threshold into parliament include:

Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Agmashenebeli – 5.3 percent

European Georgia – 5.1 percent

Girchi – 2.7 percent

Lelo – 2.7 percent

Labor Party – 2.1 percent

Alliance of Patriots – 1.2 percent

2.

The study commissioned by pro-government channel Rustavi 2 (polled by IPSOS) included 9,075 respondents, and claims that if parliamentary elections are held this week:

55.6 percent of respondents would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party

19.8 percent – for the United National Movement – United Opposition.

Other parties that will make it into parliament, the survey claims, include:

European Georgia – 5.2 percent

Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Agmashenebeli – 5.1 percent;

Alliance of Patriots – 3.8 percent

Lelo – 3.1 percent

Labor Party – 2.7 percent

Girchi – 2.1 percent

United Georgia – 1.1 percent

Earlier in October, the results of a poll commissioned by Formula TV by Edison Research were published.

According to the survey, the answers were distributed as follows:

Georgian Dream – 36 percent

Undecided – 24 percent

United National Movement – 17 percent

European Georgia – five percent

Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – four percent

Labor Party – 3%

Alliance of Patriots – three percent

Girchi – two percent

Lelo – two percent

Citizens – Aleko Elisashvili – one percent

Nino Burjanadze – United Georgia – one percent

The Winning Georgia – Irakli Okruashvili – one percent

Other parties – one percent.