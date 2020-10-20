Georgia: pro-gov’t, opposition TV channels publish parliamentary election surveys with varying results
Two popular Georgian TV companies have commissioned polls to find out which political force looks more attractive to the public ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 31.
These two television companies – Mtavari and Rustavi 2 – have opposite political views: oppositional and pro-government, respectively.
The results of these two polls diverged radically on the issue of the rating of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
1.
According to a study commissioned by the opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi (survey by Survation) which included 1,500 respondents throughout Georgia, if parliamentary elections were held this week:
26.2 percent of respondents would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party
17.8 percent – for the United National Movement – United Opposition, the leader of which is former President Mikhail Saakashvili.
Other parties the survey expects to make it past the 1% threshold into parliament include:
Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Agmashenebeli – 5.3 percent
European Georgia – 5.1 percent
Girchi – 2.7 percent
Lelo – 2.7 percent
Labor Party – 2.1 percent
Alliance of Patriots – 1.2 percent
2.
The study commissioned by pro-government channel Rustavi 2 (polled by IPSOS) included 9,075 respondents, and claims that if parliamentary elections are held this week:
55.6 percent of respondents would vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party
19.8 percent – for the United National Movement – United Opposition.
Other parties that will make it into parliament, the survey claims, include:
European Georgia – 5.2 percent
Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Agmashenebeli – 5.1 percent;
Alliance of Patriots – 3.8 percent
Lelo – 3.1 percent
Labor Party – 2.7 percent
Girchi – 2.1 percent
United Georgia – 1.1 percent
Earlier in October, the results of a poll commissioned by Formula TV by Edison Research were published.
According to the survey, the answers were distributed as follows:
Georgian Dream – 36 percent
Undecided – 24 percent
United National Movement – 17 percent
European Georgia – five percent
Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – four percent
Labor Party – 3%
Alliance of Patriots – three percent
Girchi – two percent
Lelo – two percent
Citizens – Aleko Elisashvili – one percent
Nino Burjanadze – United Georgia – one percent
The Winning Georgia – Irakli Okruashvili – one percent
Other parties – one percent.