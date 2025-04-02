'Georgia, once beacon of democracy, backsliding toward authoritarianism' — Czech Embassy

Czech Embassy on Georgia

The Czech Embassy in Georgia has issued a statement noting that the country, once a stronghold of democracy, is now leaning towards authoritarianism. The embassy also stressed that it continues to monitor the court proceedings of imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, together with the embassies of the UK and EU member states.

The statement says that laws protecting media freedom in Georgia are being eroded, attacks on journalists remain unpunished, and the judicial and legal systems are increasingly being used to persecute journalists and media outlets.

What does the statement say?

“Embassy of the Czech Republic in Tbilisi, Georgia together with the United Kingdom and other EU Embassies continues its observation of court hearings of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli in Batumi City Court.

Independent, free and pluralistic media play a critical role in providing reliable news and information, enabling robust public debate, and contributing to forming well-informed and active citizens.

As watchdogs, the media critically scrutinise those in power, investigate and report on matters of public interest, and by doing so, contribute to strengthening democratic processes and institutions. Independent, free and pluralist media are vital pillar of democracy and an enabler of sustainable development.

It is sad to see how Georgia, once a beacon of democracy in the South Caucasus, is backsliding toward authoritarianism-laws to protect media freedom are being eroded, physical and online attacks against journalists persist with impunity and the use of courts and the legal system to harass journalists and media outlets is on the rise,” the statement reads.