Georgia leaves PACE: What does it mean for country and Georgian Dream?

Will Georgia leave PACE

The January 29 session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) proved pivotal for Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party.

PACE adopted a strongly worded resolution on Georgia, calling for new parliamentary elections and highlighting the presence of political prisoners who must be released.

As a result, Georgia’s delegation’s powers in PACE were restricted until April 2025, the deadline for meeting these demands. In response, the delegation, made up of Georgian Dream members, announced it was withdrawing from PACE altogether.

Georgian experts and politicians see January 29 as a major setback for Georgian Dream, with political consequences the party is likely to feel soon.

“This is a catastrophe for Georgian Dream,” said Kaha Gogolashvili, director of the Centre for European Studies at the Rondeli Foundation.

Gogolashvili believes that Georgian Dream withdrew from PACE because the Parliamentary Assembly simply left it with no other choice.

“They [the Georgian government] needed to show their voters that there was nothing to worry about—yes, we’re not meeting any commitments, but at least no one can blackmail us anymore. In other words, they are continuing the rhetoric they have long used against the European Union.”

However, Gogolashvili argues that the government will find it increasingly difficult to convince the public that its exit from PACE was voluntary and justified.

“Only brainwashed people can take their statement seriously. It’s obvious they had no third option: either hold new elections and lose power or leave PACE. They chose the latter.”

Sociologist Iago Kachkachishvili believes that Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, aimed to “maintain his absolute and unchecked power and govern the country by Russian rules while remaining (symbolically) within EU structures.” However, this strategy failed.

“Recently, the West has forced Ivanishvili into a tough choice: either democracy and continued presence in the Euro-American sphere of influence and cooperation, or complete separation from it,” Kachkachishvili says.

He argues that Ivanishvili now faces another major challenge—one that will likely be difficult to overcome:

“Ivanishvili will have to dismantle the European identity that has been built over the past 35 years and prepare public opinion to see the West as the enemy. This is a very difficult challenge that Georgia has never faced, except for a certain period in the country’s Soviet history.”

According to the expert, Ivanishvili is trying to bridge the gap—one he himself created—between Georgia’s European and anti-European prospects through several means. Namely, various conspiracy theories, the threat of war with Russia, the cultivation of the idea of a “corrupt West” (alleging that gender boundaries are erased there, etc.), the establishment of a strategic partnership with China, and the idealization of China as a global hegemon.

If we take a closer look, each of these strategies for filling the gap stands on shaky ground, and almost none of them have any real substance—only propaganda value.

“The only thing Bidzina Ivanishvili (so far) has not openly stated to fill this gap is that Russia is our friend and that salvation can only be found in its embrace,” the expert adds.

According to him, the idea of befriending Russia is a red line that even the most aggressive propaganda cannot cross.

“What Georgian Dream is doing is a disgrace, a stain on the history of modern Georgia,” said former head of the National Bank of Georgia, Giorgi Kadagidze, commenting on the party’s exit from PACE.

According to Kadagidze, the resolution adopted by PACE on January 29 is the result of the Georgian people’s ongoing protests.

“The resolution is the achievement of these continuous protests. A tribute to all those who fight and refuse to give up. This is a further tightening of measures that should bring Georgian Dream to its senses—if they have any. We are dealing with an extremely corrupt and shameless regime,” said Giorgi Kadagidze.

What is PACE and why does membership matter? (Scroll down.) What is PACE? PACE (the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) is an advisory body of the Council of Europe, bringing together representatives from the national parliaments of 46 member states. Established in 1949, its mission is to strengthen democracy, protect human rights, and promote the rule of law across Europe. PACE consists of delegations from the national parliaments of its member states, with the number of representatives from each country determined by its population size. The Assembly holds regular sessions to discuss key issues such as human rights protection, democratic standards, anti-corruption efforts, and minority rights. What are the benefits of PACE membership? Membership in PACE is a marker of a country’s commitment to democratic values. It provides a platform for dialogue, safeguards citizens’ rights, and strengthens international trust. Expulsion from the organisation, on the other hand, signals international isolation and condemnation of a state’s actions. Being part of PACE allows a country to contribute to the development and discussion of European standards in human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. This fosters stronger ties with other nations and enhances a country’s standing on the international stage. PACE also offers delegations the opportunity to represent their national interests, advocate for their political and cultural perspectives, and propose specific initiatives. For Georgia, for instance, PACE serves as a crucial platform for defending its territorial integrity and raising issues related to occupation. Active and responsible participation in PACE strengthens a country’s democratic image and boosts international trust. This is significant not only for political allies but also for investors, who tend to favour stable and democratic environments. Each PACE member state undergoes regular monitoring to assess its compliance with the commitments made upon joining. This process helps countries refine their legislation and policies. Membership in PACE is not just about political and diplomatic prestige—it also comes with legal benefits. All Council of Europe members are obliged to recognise and uphold the European Convention on Human Rights, which serves as an international legal framework for protecting fundamental rights and freedoms. PACE membership entails recognition of the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and contributing to the development of national judicial systems. Judicial institutions in PACE member states are more adaptable to reform and international standards, knowing that their decisions may be reviewed by the ECHR. The Council of Europe also promotes common standards in economic, social, and cultural areas, facilitating cooperation among member states. Examples of countries expelled from PACE Countries are not directly expelled from PACE, but their membership can be suspended or their rights restricted if they seriously violate the principles of the Council of Europe, such as human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. Russia is the only country that has effectively been expelled from the Council of Europe, including PACE. In 2014, following the annexation of Crimea, PACE restricted Russia’s voting rights and limited its ability to perform certain functions. Then, in 2022, after the launch of its full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, the Council of Europe unanimously decided to expel Russia. As a result, it was also removed from PACE. Belarus is not a member of the Council of Europe or PACE, as the country consistently violates human rights, does not hold democratic elections, and has not imposed a moratorium on the death penalty.

What awaits Georgia if it leaves Council of Europe?

What would happen if Georgia withdrew from the Council of Europe? Legal scholar Ana Pirtskhalashvili addressed this question on social media.

According to her, leaving the Council of Europe would have serious negative consequences, particularly for human rights, democracy, the rule of law, and international relations, while also impacting the economy and other key sectors.

“Because: