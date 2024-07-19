fbpx
Georgia joins the European Political Community declaration

According to the government administration, Georgia has joined the declaration of the European Political Community (EPC) summit held on July 18 in the United Kingdom.

The declaration, aimed against the Russian “shadow fleet” and the threats emanating from it, includes several key areas of particular importance for Europe’s security, including energy security. It has been supported by leaders from around 50 countries worldwide.

Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who attended the summit, reported that EU leaders exchanged views on Georgia-EU relations. He noted that the end of the war in Ukraine and the establishment of peace in the region would positively influence attitudes toward Georgia.

The summit declaration reflects Georgia’s proposal to strengthen regional connections between the Black and Caspian Seas. Under this initiative, countries of the European political community in the Northern and Baltic Sea regions, along with Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, will hold a series of technical dialogues to support regional energy connections between the Black and Caspian Seas.

The main goal of the dialogue is to share practical experiences, resources, knowledge, and expertise so that EPC members in the Black and Caspian Seas can address regional energy challenges and leverage their energy potential for clean energy production.

The declaration also includes a proposal from France and Moldova to create a European Political Community network against foreign interference and disinformation manipulation. Coordination between European states is essential to counter direct threats to democratic processes and strengthen societal resilience.

Irakli Kobakhidze: “Attitudes toward Georgia will change when the war in Ukraine ends”

Prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed hope that the war in Ukraine will soon come to an end, believing that this will positively impact the European Union’s stance toward Georgia.

First and foremost, it is important for the war in Ukraine to end; this was one of the discussed topics. Of course, the summit also addressed the issue of establishing peace in the region. We very much hope that the war in Ukraine will end within a year at most, the situation in the region will stabilize, and this will positively affect both the political situation in our region and attitudes toward Georgia,” Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze reached this conclusion after discussing Georgia-EU relations, community expansion, and the current agenda with summit participants, including European High Representative Josep Borrell and European Council president Charles Michel.

