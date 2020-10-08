Investigation launched regarding the fall of two drones on the territory of Georgia

On October 7, the Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed that two unmanned aerial vehicles crashed in eastern Georgia, near the border with Azerbaijan.

The remains of the drone were found in the villages of Udabno in the Sagarejo municipality and Sanavardo in the Kvareli municipality. “The message was received on October 7, at about 18:35 and 18:45. The Ministry of Internal Affairs immediately began investigative actions,” the report says. The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The investigation was initiated under Article 280 of the Criminal Code, which provides for violation of international flight regulations.

On September 27, hostilities began in Nagorno-Karabakh. The armed forces of Azerbaijan use combat and reconnaissance drones in the fighting.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs does not specify either the type or origin of the found devices.