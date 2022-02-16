Georgia earned $114 million from tourism in January

Tourism in Georgia

According to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat), international travel revenue in January 2022 amounted to 69% compared to 2019, and exceeded $114 million, although it was still below pre-pandemic levels.

International travel revenue is up 1,007% compared to January 2021.

According to the National Tourism Administration, compared to the figures for 2019, the number of tourist visits has been increased by 31%, and compared to 2020, the overall growth reached 45.1%.

Notably, in 2021, Georgia’s total tourism income was $1.24 billion. In the 12 months of 2021, 1.57 million international tourist visits were made to Georgia.

A year before the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economy and Tourism Council published a report stating that the tourism and travel sector in Georgia creates 483,000 jobs, not only in catering and accommodation, but among people employed in tourism industry. In the same year, Georgia was ranked 78th in the world for direct employment in tourism and travel.

In 2018, the share of workers in the tourism and related industries in total employment in Georgia was 7.8%, and Georgia ranked 29th among 145 countries in the world. As for tourism, 140,300 jobs have been directly created in this area.

The authors of the study then said that in the coming years, these numbers will increase by an average of two percent, although the pandemic has changed it, and the closure of facilities or staff cuts also affected all these numbers.