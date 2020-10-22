Georgian opposition party Girchi leader suspends public campaigning after son tests positive for coronavirus

Leader of the Georgian opposition party Girchi Zurab Japaridze is suspending his in-person campaign activities after his son was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Japaridze will continue his election campaign online, he announced on Facebook.

“Kosta, my youngest son, got a positive result for COVID. Three days ago he had a high temperature (no other symptoms) and we took him to the hospital. He feels much better now.

Other family members feel fine, Nata did the test too and the result was negative. Unfortunately, I have to limit my public activity.

I’ll continue the campaign online. We have to win on the 31st”, writes Japaridze.

Zura Japaridze is the leader of the political movement Girchi and a majority candidate in the Didube electoral district of Tbilisi.

Girchi movement protests against strict limitations due to the coronavirus and supports the so-called Swedish model of fighting the virus.

Several days ago Girchi organized a screening of a football match between Georgia and Belarus on a big screen after the authorities decided not to let fans on the stadium. A large number of people attended the screening and many of them didn’t wear masks which earned Girchi criticism.

22,803 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Georgia since the start of the pandemic, out of which 9,401 people recovered, while 178 have passed away.