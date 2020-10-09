A sharp rise in COVID cases in Tbilisi

Over the past day, 527 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia. Six more infected patients have died.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,752 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Georgia. Out of these, 72 died and 5,866 recovered.

As Marina Endeladze, the head of the boxed ward of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases, told reporters, at the moment, the most alarming situation is in Tbilisi, where 179 new cases of infection were detected in a day.

“Fortunately, the number of cases is decreasing in Adjara … But unfortunately, in Tbilisi it is growing, we have 179 new cases,” Endeladze said.

According to her, “now the most dangerous situation is in Tbilisi. We must try to comply with the regulations somehow. “