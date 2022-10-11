

Caucasian Eagle-2022

“Caucasian Eagle-2022” are joint military exercises being carried out by Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. According to the information of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, the opening ceremony of “Caucasian Eagle-2022” was held on October 11 in the village of Mukhrovani, at the military base of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

The goal of the exercises is to achieve better synchronization in the actions of the special operations forces of the three countries, and to improve the effectiveness of command and control in a multinational environment. The units participating in the exercises will share their experience in conducting fire and medical training, combat operations in populated areas and special operations.

The exercises are held annually in all three countries on a rotational basis. Turkey hosted the exercises last year.

Teachings of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey have begun

achings of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey have begun

Shortly before the opening of the exercises, it became known that Georgia would receive NATO-standard armored vehicles from Turkey. On October 7, the Ministry of Defense of Georgia and the ASFAT company, owned by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, signed an agreement to that effect.

Caucasian Eagle-2022