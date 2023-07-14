fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia-Georgia
Armenia-Georgia

The bilateral visa-free regime for citizens of Armenia and Georgia has gone into effect

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia-Armenia visa-free travel

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the agreement on bilateral visa-free movement between Georgia and Armenia has gone into effect.

Now citizens of Georgia and Armenia have the right to travel back and forth using their identity documents through the designated border crossing allowed for international travel.

Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili and Nikol Pashinyan, signed the agreement to facilitate the process of crossing the Georgian-Armenian border for citizens of both countries on January 12, 2023, in Yerevan.

“The agreement aims to provide even more favorable conditions for mutual movement of citizens of Georgia and Armenia,” the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reads.

The new agreement replaces the visa-free movement agreement signed on May 19, 1993, between the Republic of Georgia and the Republic of Armenia.

On January 12, the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia signed a document on further simplification of crossing the border between Georgia and Armenia for citizens of both countries, according to which citizens of the Republic of Armenia and citizens of Georgia will be able to cross the borders using their identity documents.

“Today’s agenda is very broad and includes various areas – transportation, communication, technology, healthcare, agriculture, and more. I am confident that the agreements reached during the meeting will give a new impetus to Armenian-Georgian relations,” said Nikol Pashinyan at the time.

The Prime Minister of Armenia also noted that from January to November 2022, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by approximately 70 percent.

Most read

1

"Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO will bring Ukraine's victory closer" - Armenian political scientist

2

Terrorist attack at an embassy in Azerbaijan prevented

3

Yoga Mats and Coca-Cola: How aggressive groups disrupted the Tbilisi Pride Festival

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

5

A flood of this magnitude hasn't been witnessed in Abkhazia for 70 years

6

Family separated by coronavirus. When will the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia open?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews