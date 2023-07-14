Georgia-Armenia visa-free travel

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the agreement on bilateral visa-free movement between Georgia and Armenia has gone into effect.

Now citizens of Georgia and Armenia have the right to travel back and forth using their identity documents through the designated border crossing allowed for international travel.

Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili and Nikol Pashinyan, signed the agreement to facilitate the process of crossing the Georgian-Armenian border for citizens of both countries on January 12, 2023, in Yerevan.

“The agreement aims to provide even more favorable conditions for mutual movement of citizens of Georgia and Armenia,” the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reads.

The new agreement replaces the visa-free movement agreement signed on May 19, 1993, between the Republic of Georgia and the Republic of Armenia.

On January 12, the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia signed a document on further simplification of crossing the border between Georgia and Armenia for citizens of both countries, according to which citizens of the Republic of Armenia and citizens of Georgia will be able to cross the borders using their identity documents.

“Today’s agenda is very broad and includes various areas – transportation, communication, technology, healthcare, agriculture, and more. I am confident that the agreements reached during the meeting will give a new impetus to Armenian-Georgian relations,” said Nikol Pashinyan at the time.

The Prime Minister of Armenia also noted that from January to November 2022, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by approximately 70 percent.