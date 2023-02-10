"Georgia has strengthened the path to Euro-Atlantic integration" - meeting of Ministers of Defense of Georgia and the United States





Georgia and US meeting

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. In January the US Department of Defense informed Congress about an allocation of $33 million for Georgia, and last week Georgia received another 140 tons of “security aid” from the US.

At the same time, Austin explained that Georgia is part of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, a coalition of fifty countries created by the United States to coordinate assistance to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression.

According to Austin, Georgia has deepened its ties with the West and its path towards Euro-Atlantic integration, and has made a significant contribution to global security during this time. In addition, according to the US Secretary of Defense, it will be easier for Georgia to request and receive the necessary military assets. “This reflects the values that we rely on in our relationships and partnerships.”

“This meeting was preceded by an important meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine at the US Ramstein Air Base a few weeks ago. Georgia’s participation in the contact group helps us all to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine and strengthen international borders, which also ensures our security.

And this is extremely important as Ukraine continues to fight courageously against Russia’s unjust invasion. Therefore, I look forward to an important discussion today and, most importantly, the continuation of our partnership,” Austin said.

Burchuladze, in turn, noted that the strategic partnership between America and Georgia is “extremely important” for the defense of Georgia, and the Georgian Defense Forces have “served alongside the US military and allied countries” in the most dangerous places:

“We fought together, suffered losses together and stood together, and this made our partnership even stronger. Georgia is a reliable ally and main partner of the US both regionally and globally. Unity has never been more important than today, when Russia’s unjustified, illegal and brutal occupation of the territories of Georgia and Ukraine endangers peace, stability and the international order based on the rules of democratic peace.”

On December 12, it became known that the Council of Europe approved another package of financial assistance for Georgia through the European Peace Fund (EPF). According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, the 20 million euro assistance is aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capability and will contribute to Georgia’s active cooperation with the European Union within the framework of the Common Defense and Security Policy (CSDP).

And this year, for the first time, the cybersecurity sector of Georgia will also be financed. In addition, the aid package will be aimed at strengthening the military medical, military engineering and transport potential of the country.

On July 7 last year, the Georgian Defense Ministry announced that the country would receive NATO-standard armored vehicles from Turkey.