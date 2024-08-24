Strong Georgia coalition to collaborate with Ivanishvili's former lawyer's organization

Geocase to collaborate with Strong Georgia

Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the Strong Georgia political platform formed around the opposition party Lelo, announced that they will collaborate with the well-known think tank Geocase, led by Viktor Kipiani, a former lawyer for oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Khazaradze emphasized that Geocase is staffed by a team of professionals, and both sides are looking forward to fruitful cooperation.

The coalition formed around the Lelo party currently includes the political movement Freedom Square, Aleko Elisashvili’s party Citizens, and Anna Dolidze – For the People. Geocase is headed by lawyer Viktor Kipiani, who represented Bidzina Ivanishvili in the Credit Suisse case.

“Today, we, the leaders of Strong Georgia, are meeting with Geocase. It is a team of competent, professional people working on the most pressing issues for our country—security, economy, and the international European direction.”

“We will continue our fruitful cooperation with this organization. Your work and programs will definitely be incorporated into the program we are developing,” said Mamuka Khazaradze.

Viktor Kipiani explained that the work of the think tank can only be fully effective if its analyses are applied to actual policy.

“Neither my colleagues nor I are on any party lists. We briefly noted that in Georgian political culture, it’s rare for your opinions and expertise to be valued outside your own political group. Our main task, like that of any similar organization, is to bring about the renewal that the country needs,” he emphasized.

“As you know, we are a think tank, but regardless of how we shape our opinions, every opinion must have a continuation—in the form of political actors. Moreover, when such a respected political organization, in my view, expresses a desire to collaborate with academia and analytical circles, it indicates a focus on a developmental agenda. This is very valuable and important to us.

In the Georgian political space, it’s rare to find a culture of opinions where a political party acknowledges that it may not have answers to all questions within its structure and that it needs to consider the opinions of others. This approach, this format, was doubly significant for us.

When we talk about the need to correct injustices in governance structures, it’s this kind of openness and inclusivity that fosters a culture of thought that is essential for us. We state that, at least on this basis, we will create a culture of opinion movement in this region, and if it becomes more popular and established, it will be doubly gratifying for us. Here, we are people who understand each other without words,” Kipiani said.

In an interview with Netgazeti, retired Major General and Geocase researcher Vakhtang Kapanadze explained that the collaboration with Strong Georgia is purely analytical and does not imply any political alliance.

According to Kapanadze, as an analytical organization, Geocase will assist the Strong Georgia movement in developing its electoral program and, if necessary, making adjustments in areas such as the economy, social and informational issues, security, and more.

The researcher emphasized that this is a well-established and effective practice in Western democracies.