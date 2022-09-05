Former deputy head of Georgian State Security Service: authorities expelled Russian diplomat in agreement with Moscow



Gogashvili on Georgian government cooperating with Russia

According to imprisoned former deputy head of the State Security Service of Georgia, Soso Gogashvili, after the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK in 2018, the Georgian government, like other countries, decided to expel Russian special agents, but the expulsion list compiled by Gogashvili was sent for approval to Moscow.

“You probably all remember the story of the poisoning of the Skripals with Novichok by Russian intelligence in the UK. The civilized community of the whole world decided to give a tough answer to Russia. In a show of solidarity, they expelled special agents who had worked under diplomatic cover in Russian embassies. Georgia also decided to participate in the so-called solidarity actions,” says Gogashvili.

As the former high-ranking security official explains, he was personally instructed to compile a list of special agents who worked in the Russian department of the Swiss Embassy.

According to Gogashvili, the Security Service compiled a list of ten special agents (FSB, GRU and SVR) working under diplomatic cover, which he handed over to former head of the Gomelauri service to be sent to the Foreign Ministry; however, as Gogashvili says, the list was sent first to Moscow for approval.

“From there, we were given the data of only one woman who was not on this list at all. She worked at the embassy ​​but was not connected with the special services and did not have the status of diplomat, she was an ordinary employee. Our list was withdrawn, our authorities “praised” us for our good work and told us to kick this woman out. On the other hand, Russia expelled our actual diplomat. Our foreign partners understood the reason for this shameful step, but of course there was no loud reaction to it. This is one example of cooperation between our special services and Russian invaders. To be continued,” Gogashvili writes.

Former colonel of Russia’s main intelligence service Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in the center of Salisbury on the morning of March 4, 2018. Experts determined that they were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent, created in Russia.

Shortly thereafter, British Prime Minister Theresa May demanded an explanation from Moscow over the incident.

The poisoning of the Skripals led to a significant escalation of tension between the UK and Russia: London expelled 23 Russian diplomats, Moscow responded in kind. Soon dozens of countries supported the UK and announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats. The United States imposed the most severe sanctions, regarding the transfer of modern technology to Russia and loans with Russian banks.

British police soon named two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as suspected of poisoning the former Russian spy and his daughter.

