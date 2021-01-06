ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia

Forest fires rage throughout Abkhazia

Forests are burning in several regions of Abkhazia at once, and some of them have also reached populated areas.

Several residential buildings have been burned down in the Gudauta, Tkuarchal and Gali districts. In the west of the republic, the fire came close to the Psou-Ingur highway.

No human casualties yet.

The most critical situation is in Gali region, where a fire has engulfed nine villages.

The main cause of the fires is human negligence. In winter, farmers usually burn dry grass. As a result of such cleaning of the territory, the fire spread to forest tracts.

In the Gali region alone, more than 600 hectares of land are on fire. The fire was eliminated by the morning of January 5, however, in the afternoon, new sources of ignition appeared, and the fire continued throughout January 6.

