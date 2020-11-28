ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijani FM: 'We have entered the phase of restoring peaceful coexistence' in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about what comes next in the Karabakh conflict zone at the 42nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) member states.

“All economic and transport links are being opened in the region. This means that a vital independent land corridor can start functioning,” Bayramov said.

“Conflicts, prolonged external occupation and lack of responsibility threaten peace and security. It also hinders regional cooperation. I am pleased to inform the Council that the statement signed on November 9 this year by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia opened a new page in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

We have entered a new phase of conflict settlement, the phase of reconstruction and rehabilitation, the restoration of peaceful coexistence. New opportunities for development and cooperation are emerging, and the BSEC must assess new realities and benefit from them.

As reflected in the joint statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, all economic and transport links in the region are opening. This means that a vital independent land corridor can begin to function, which will create opportunities for strengthening the role of our region in trade between Asia and Europe,” Bayramov said.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) is an international organization uniting 12 Black Sea and Southern Balkan states (Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine). Established on May 1, 1999. The Secretariat is located in Istanbul.

