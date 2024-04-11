fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia

The Georgian Parliament is likely to approve the foreign agents law on May 17th

messenger vk-black email copy print

Foreign agents law in Georgia

The foreign agents law, registered during the Parliament’s bureau session on April 8th, is likely to be adopted on May 17th in the third reading during the plenary session. This information is posted on the Parliament’s website.

A parliamentary committee meeting is scheduled for April 15th, and on the same day, a protest action against the law’s adoption will take place in Tbilisi.

May 17th is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. On this day, representatives of the LGBTQ+ community in many countries organize marches in support of economic and social equality. In Georgia, LGBTQ rights activists have faced attacks from various aggressive and pro-Russian homophobic groups for many years.

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.

Foreign agents law in Georgia

Most read

1

Georgia: 35 years since April 9 tragedy, when Soviet army massacred peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 1-5 April, 2024

3

Do we need Russian peacekeepers? Debates spark in Azerbaijan

4

"Why is pro-Western Armenia seen as a threat to Azerbaijan? A Perspective from Baku"

5

"Armenia is Europe, period": Discussion on Euro-Integration in Parliament

6

"Armenia provided with safety cushions" - Opinion on the Brussels meeting

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews