The Georgian Parliament is likely to approve the foreign agents law on May 17th

Foreign agents law in Georgia

The foreign agents law, registered during the Parliament’s bureau session on April 8th, is likely to be adopted on May 17th in the third reading during the plenary session. This information is posted on the Parliament’s website.

A parliamentary committee meeting is scheduled for April 15th, and on the same day, a protest action against the law’s adoption will take place in Tbilisi.

May 17th is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. On this day, representatives of the LGBTQ+ community in many countries organize marches in support of economic and social equality. In Georgia, LGBTQ rights activists have faced attacks from various aggressive and pro-Russian homophobic groups for many years.

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.

